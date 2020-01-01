Euro 2021: Groups, fixtures, results & all you need to know

The road to Euro 2021 is almost complete as the qualification stage turns to the play-offs

International football in Europe has been complicated somewhat by the inception of the Nations League, but the top prize in the continent remains the European Championship.

Euro 2021, the 16th edition of the UEFA competition, is being styled as a celebration, with games being held across Europe to mark the 60th anniversary of the first ever tournament (though it will strictly be 61 years).

The qualification stage is nearly complete and the finals draw has taken place, but the future of the tournament has been cast in doubt thanks to the outbreak of the coronavirus Covid-19.

Nevertheless, it is hoped that it will go ahead and Goal brings you everything you need to know.

Euro 2021 format

Euro 2021 will feature 24 teams - 20 from automatic qualification and the remaining four decided through the play-off phase in March 2020.

The format for the final tournament will be the same as Euro 2016, making for six groups comprised of four teams.

The winner and runner-up in each group, along with the four best third-placed sides, will progress to the round of 16.

Euro 2021 group stage

The group stages were confirmed with the Euro 2021 draw on November 30, 2019.

The Euro 2021 group stage is provisionally proposed to take place from June 11, 2021 – June 24, 2021.

Host nation will kick off the tournament against at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Group A

Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts 1 Turkey 🇹🇷 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Italy (H) 🇮🇹 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 🇨🇭 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group A fixtures

Date Game Time (UK) Venue Jun TBC Turkey vs Italy TBC Stadio Olimpico, Rome Jun TBC Wales vs Switzerland TBC Olympic Stadium, Baku Jun TBC Turkey vs Wales TBC Olympic Stadium, Baku Jun TBC Italy vs Switzerland TBC Stadio Olimpico, Rome Jun TBC Switzerland vs Turkey TBC Olympic Stadium, Baku Jun TBC Italy vs Wales TBC Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Group B

Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts 1 (H) 🇩🇰 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Finland 🇫🇮 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 🇧🇪 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 (H) 🇷🇺 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group B fixtures

Date Game Time (UK) Venue Jun TBC Denmark vs Finland TBC Parken Stadium, Copenhagen Jun TBC Belgium vs Russia TBC Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg Jun TBC Finland vs Russia TBC Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg Jun TBC Denmark vs Belgium TBC Parken Stadium, Copenhagen Jun TBC Russia vs Denmark TBC Parken Stadium, Copenhagen Jun TBC Finland vs Belgium TBC Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg

Group C

Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts 1 🇳🇱 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 🇺🇦 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 🇦🇹 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Winner D/A 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group C fixtures

Date Game Time (UK) Venue Jun TBC Netherlands vs Ukraine TBC Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam Jun TBC Austria vs Winner D/A TBC Arena Nationala, Bucharest Jun TBC Netherlands vs Austria TBC Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam Jun TBC Ukraine vs Winner TBC Arena Nationala, Bucharest Jun TBC Winner D/A vs Netherlands TBC Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam Jun TBC Ukraine vs Austria TBC Arena Nationala, Bucharest

Group D

Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts 1 (H) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 🇭🇷 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Winner C 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 🇨🇿 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group D fixtures

Date Game Time (UK) Venue Jun TBC England vs Croatia TBC Wembley Stadium, London Jun TBC Winner C vs Czech Republic TBC Hampden Park, Glasgow Jun TBC Croatia vs Czech Republic TBC Hampden Park, Glasgow Jun TBC England vs Winner C TBC Wembley Stadium, London Jun TBC Croatia vs Winner C TBC Hampden Park, Glasgow Jun TBC Czech Republic vs England TBC Wembley Stadium, London

Group E

Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts 1 🇪🇸 (H) 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 🇸🇪 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 🇵🇱 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Winner B 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group E fixtures

Date Game Time (UK) Venue Jun TBC Spain vs Sweden TBC San Mames, Bilbao Jun TBC Poland vs Winner B TBC Aviva Stadium, Dublin Jun TBC Sweden vs Winner B TBC Aviva Stadium, Dublin Jun TBC Spain vs Poland TBC San Mames, Bilbao Jun TBC Winner B vs Spain TBC San Mames, Bilbao Jun TBC Sweden vs Poland TBC Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Group F

Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts 1 Winner A/D 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 🇵🇹 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 🇫🇷 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 (H) 🇩🇪 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group F fixtures

Date Game Time (UK) Venue Jun TBC Winner A/D vs Portugal TBC Puskas Arena, Budapest Jun TBC France vs Germany TBC Allianz Arena, Munich Jun TBC Winner A/D vs France TBC Puskas Arena, Budapest Jun TBC Portugal vs Germany TBC Allianz Arena, Munich Jun TBC Portugal vs France TBC Olympic Stadium, Baku Jun TBC Germany A/D TBC Allianz Arena, Munich

Euro 2021 play-offs

Sixteen teams compete in the play-off section of Euro 2021 qualifying. They are divided into four groups, with one team from each section advancing to the tournament.

Play-off path A

will take on Romania in semi-final one of Path A, while Bulgaria face Hungary in the other semi-final.

The winner of Bulgaria vs Hungary will have home advantage in the final.

Date Team Result Team Jun TBC Iceland - Romania Jun TBC Bulgaria - Hungary Jun TBC Winner semi-final 1 - Winner semi-final 2

Play-off path B

Semi-final one sees -Herzegovina take on and Slovakia face the in the other semi-final.

Either Bosnia-Herzegovina or Northern Ireland will be the hosts for the final.

Date Team Result Team Jun TBC Bosnia & Herzegovina - Northern Ireland Jun TBC Slovakia - Republic of Ireland Jun TBC Winner semi-final 1 - Winner semi-final 2

Play-off path C

face Israel in one of the semi-finals, while Norway take on in the other.

The winner of Norway vs Serbia will be at home for the final.

Date Team Result Team Jun TBC Scotland - Israel Jun TBC Norway - Serbia Jun TBC Winner semi-final 1 - Winner semi-final 2

Play-off path D

Georgia lock horns with Belarus, while North Macedonia play Kosovo in the other semi-final in path D.

The final will be hosted be the winner of Georgia vs Belarus.

Date Team Result Team Jun TBC Georgia - Belarus Jun TBC North Macedonia - Kosovo Jun TBC Winner semi-final 1 - Winner semi-final 2



When & where will Euro 2021 take place?

The 16th edition of the European Championship will provisionally kick off on June 11, 2021 and it will conclude on July 11, 2021.

It will be held across 12 different cities in Europe, with UEFA celebrating the 60th birthday of the first European Championship (then called the European Nations Cup), which was held in France in 1960.

The final and semi-finals will be contested in London at Wembley Stadium.

Full Euro 2021 stadiums guide.

City Stadium Capacity Amsterdam, Netherlands Johan Cruyff Arena 56,000 Baku, Azerbaijan Olympic Stadium 68,700 Bilbao, Spain San Mames 53,332 Bucharest, Romania Arena Nationala 55,600 Budapest, Hungary Ferenc Puskas Stadium 67,889 Copenhagen, Denmark Parken Stadium 38,065 Dublin, Ireland Aviva Stadium 51,700 Glasgow, Scotland Hampden Park 52,063 London, England Wembley Stadium 90,000 Munich, Germany Allianz Arena 75,000 Rome, Italy Stadio Olimpico 72,698 Saint Petersburg, Russia Krestovsky Stadium 68,134

Click here to learn more about the Euro 2021 host cities and stadiums