11 years and two days ago, Frank Lampard was denied a genuine goalscoring in a World Cup quarterfinal tie against Germany...

Old foes England and Germany lock horns in a Euro 2020 round of 16 clash at the Wembley Stadium in London, England on Tuesday evening.

From 'ghost goals' in 1966 and 2010 World Cups to England's dramatic penalty shootout exit in the 1996 Euro, the teams share a long and bitter rivalry in international football.

The most recent meeting at an international tournament was in the 2010 World Cup round of 16. England consisting of stars like John Terry, Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard and Wayne Rooney were up against a young and energetic German side.

England were very close to restoring parity after going down by two goals when Frank Lampard's long-range effort from the edge of the penalty box hit the underside of the crossbar and bounced over the goal line before coming back to Manuel Neuer.

While the replays suggested that the ball clearly crossed the goal line, the linesman denied the goal.

What happened in the World Cup 2010 round of 16 clash?

Miroslav Klose and Lukas Podolski had handed Germany a 2-0 lead within the first 30 minutes but Matthew Upson soon pulled one back for the Three Lions. Lampard then won a ball on the edge of the box and hit a first-time attempt on goal which dipped over Neuer, hit the crossbar, bounced inside the goal and then popped back out. However, the linesman was oblivious to the fact that the ball had initially went inside before coming out.

The goal could have brought England back into the game but eventually, Germany scored two more goals in the second half to clinch the tie 4-1.

On this day in 2010, Frank Lampard was denied ‘that’ goal against #GER at the World Cup 😠pic.twitter.com/45A5k5ki4X — England Football Fans (@EnglidsAway) June 27, 2021

After the match, Neuer, who is currently leading the German national side at the Euro 2020, had admitted to 'fooling' the match officials after the tie. He said, "I tried not to react to the referee and just concentrate on what was happening. I realised it was over the line and I think the way I carried on so quickly fooled the referee into thinking it was not over."



"Then I saw it on the television in the doping control office and saw what actually happened. And, yes, it was over. It should have been a goal for England. Probably about two metres."

Article continues below

Gareth Southgate will seek redemption

Another key character in Tuesday's clash will be England manager Gareth Southgate who will look to make amends for his penalty shootout miss in the semifinal of Euro 1996 which knocked England out of the competition after losing to Germany.

The match had ended 1-1 in the where Alan Shearer and Stefan Kuntz found the back of the nets for England and Germany respectively.