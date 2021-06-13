After struggling at Euro 2016, Austria got their tournament started with a big win

Austria goalscorer Michael Gregoritsch was overcome by emotion after helping lead his country to a competition-opening win over North Macedonia on Sunday.

Gregoritsch scored the second of three Austria goals as he was joined on the scoresheet by Stefan Lainer and Marko Arnautovic in the 3-1 win.

And, after the victory, the 27-year-old Augsburg attacker admitted that he was "overwhelmed" as he scored a goal in his first game in a major tournament.

What did Gregoritsch say?

"It's fantastic. That means everything to me," he told ORF while fighting back tears. "It's my brother's birthday, I've had a difficult year. It was for those who believed in me: my family, my girlfriend. It's wonderful, it was world class."

He added in an interview with Euro2020.com: “I’ve had a difficult year, two years and it wasn’t a given that I’d be in the final Euros squad.

"I’ve given my all in every training and thank God I scored. I’m totally overwhelmed right now.”

Bouncing back from 2016

This tournament marks only the third time Austria have qualified for the Euros, having previously featured in 2008 and 2016.

In both competitions, Austria were eliminated in the group stage, earning just one point in each tournament.

As a member of that 2016 team, David Alaba says this group is desperate to take things a step further and make a true mark on this summer's Euros.

"We're very happy because we wanted to win this first game, we wanted to start well in this tournament," the newly-signed Real Madrid star said.

"In 2016 we didn't start well. We have a really good squad with a lot of potential. You could see it today with two guys who came off the bench and scored so that was very important for us."

A day to remember for North Macedonia

Despite the defeat, Sunday was a memorable day for North Macedonia, who are making their first appearances in the competition.

The debutants also scored their first-ever goal in the Euros, with the legendary Goran Pandev the scorer.

"I am so happy for Goran because he scored a historic first goal for North Macedonia at the Euros but we must now turn our attention to the remaining two group matches." manager Igor Angeloski said after the game. "I am also at a loss of words to describe how I feel about the fantastic atmosphere our fans generated. We played against a team that never stops running and tried to close them down as much as we could."

Article continues below

He added: "Playing our first-ever European Championship game was a massive experience and there was no way back after we conceded an unfortunate third goal in the closing stages.

"We have to get some rest now as we're still in with a chance. We face a difficult next match against Ukraine and we have to take the game to them and go all out for a win because we have nothing to lose."

Further reading