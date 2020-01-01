Etebo: Stoke City midfielder moves to Getafe on loan

The Super Eagles midfielder has returned to Spain to spend the rest of the 2019-20 campaign with the Madrid outfit

have confirmed the signing of Oghenekaro Etebo on loan until the end of the season from Championship club .

The outfit also hold the option to make the deal permanent, should the international impress in the next six months.

Etebo is not new to Spanish football, having previously played for Las Palmas in the 2017-18 season where he played 14 La Liga games.

After an impressive debut campaign in the Championship with Stoke City, the 24-year-old found playing time limited - starting just eight of the 11 league games he featured in the second-tier this season.

After his presentation on Thursday, Etebo will be looking to make an impact on eighth-placed Getafe as they aim for an European spot this season.