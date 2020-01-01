Etebo ‘happy’ to score first Getafe goal in draw with Eibar

The Nigerian midfielder opened his account with the Azulones though it was only enough to secure a draw

Oghenekaro Etebo has taken to social media to express delight at scoring his first-ever goal for in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

The Azulones came into the match winless since the restart of , with their last outing a goalless draw at home to .

Etebo gave his side the lead after driving in the ball home from Angel Rodriguez’s assist in the 30th minute.

That lead didn’t last long as Charles Dias equalised just before the half-time whistle with a header after Sergi Enrich knocked the ball into his path.

“Happy to get my first Getafe goal. Heads up lads,” Etebo posted on Instagram.

He became the 21st Nigerian to score in the Spanish top-flight, joining an illustrious list that contains the likes of Ikechukwu Uche, Finidi George, Mutiu Adepoju, Odion Ighalo, Obafemi Martins and Rashidi Yekini.

The 24-year-old, who is on loan from English Championship side , played 69 minutes, produced 41 touches on the ball, and 16 accurate passes (64%) with one shot on and off-target.

It was Etebo’s ninth league appearance for Getafe since his arrival in January. He has played in every game bar against Athletic Bilbao and , in which he had a knock and was unfit to make the matchday squad.

Of the nine outings, six have been starts.

Saturday’s strike was Etebo’s first-ever in as he had previously played for Las Palmas on loan from Portuguese side Feirense. He was also a January loan signing and made a total of 14 appearances.

His presence was, however, not enough for the Canary Islands outfit to stay up in La Liga as they finished in 19th place.

Getafe’s draw with Eibar means they were unable to close the gap to fourth-place , who drew with at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Friday night. The gap now stands at four points.

Jose Bordalas’ side is now unbeaten in their last four La Liga matches, drawing three and losing one. Their last victory came in a 1-0 win Mallorca on March 1, a week before the league was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Their next assignment is an away trip to on Tuesday.