Eriksen is struggling 'mentally' at Inter and should look for 'something new', says Laudrup

The Denmark legend has urged his fellow countryman to consider a move away from San Siro after a difficult first year with the Nerazzurri

Christian Eriksen is struggling "mentally" at and should look for "something new", says Michael Laudrup.

Eriksen committed his future to Inter through to 2024 after completing an £18 million ($24m) move to San Siro from in the last January transfer window.

The 28-year-old was revered as one of the best playmakers in the Premier League during his time in north London, but has so far failed to live up to the same high standards in .

More teams

He has only contributed three goals and four assists to Inter's cause in his first 33 appearances, and has yet to nail down a regular starting spot under Antonio Conte.

A move away from Milan is already being mooted for Eriksen in January, with reportedly keen on bringing the midfielder to Parc des Princes.

Laudrup says his fellow countryman has all the necessary tools at his disposal to be successful at Inter, but thinks underlying off-field issues may be affecting his performance, and would understand if he seeks a transfer when the market reopens.

The legend told TV3 of Eriksen's current plight: "I don't believe he is not suitable for Italian football.

"He's obviously a great player. He has two midfielders behind him and a giant like Romelu Lukaku who moves a lot and Lautaro Martinez, who is technically strong, ahead of him.

"There can be so many other things behind it. Mentally and culturally and things like that. But I can't believe he can't adapt tactically.

"I see that the local press, especially La Gazzetta dello Sport which is based in Milan, they have journalists who are already writing that his experience is coming to an end. They'll get this information from somewhere, maybe also from the club.

Article continues below

"I think Eriksen might want to look around for something new. But it's not easy either. It is not easy to find a club that wants to pay a lot of money for him, considering how little he played."

Eriksen was an unused substitute as Inter fell to a 3-2 defeat away at in the on Tuesday, which leaves them sitting bottom of Group B after three fixtures.

The Nerazzurri's form in has also been erratic at the start of the 2020-21 campaign, but Conte will be hoping his side can get back on track when they take in a trip to on Sunday.