Eriksen eyeing Champions League entry to Spurs CV amid summer transfer talk

The Tottenham playmaker has been linked with a move away from north London, but his focus at present is locked on securing European glory

Christian Eriksen wants to have ‘ winner’ as an entry on his CV, with the playmaker ignoring transfer talk to focus on the pursuit of European glory.

The international is among those to have generated exit speculation heading towards the summer window.

He is approaching the final year of his contract in north London and is yet to commit to fresh terms.

A switch to Spain, at either Barcelona or Real Madrid, has been mooted for the 27-year-old.

Rumours regarding his future are, however, being put to one side as Spurs ready themselves for a continental showdown with domestic rivals Liverpool on Saturday.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side are feeling confident, with Eriksen telling BBC Sport: "We will not lie down.

"We dream we will stand with the trophy - that's what we see in our heads. But we know it won't come easy."

Tottenham have gone 11 years since they last lifted major silverware.

Pochettino has been unable to end that barren run despite overseeing significant progress.

He wants to see his ambition matched by a trophy-chasing outfit, with Eriksen looking for similar results as he continues to mull over his options.

"I came to Spurs six years ago and it's been an upwards curve since," added the Danish playmaker.

"We've been in the top four for many years and have been in the Champions League. It would be statement to be able to win this competition.

"It's something really special and something a footballer dreams about. I would love to have that on my CV."

Eriksen is not the only Spurs star desperate to get his hands on a famous prize, with club colleague Toby Alderweireld adopting a similar mindset.

He formed part of the side that suffered an agonising 4-1 extra-time defeat to arch-rivals in the 2014 final, with the Belgian defender saying of his determination to right those wrongs: "We were so close to winning it.

"The feeling of losing is very hard.

"That night I flew to because we had the World Cup coming up, so there was no time to grieve.

"After the World Cup, when I had time to think about it, I thought it was a big chance, a big opportunity, and maybe it will never come again.

"I will take this feeling to the final and show I want it more than anyone else."