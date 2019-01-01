Eriksen adamant expiring contract has nothing to do with Spurs snubs as Real Madrid transfer talk continues

The Denmark international playmaker continues to run his deal down towards free agency but claims that Tottenham have “complete confidence” in him

Christian Eriksen is adamant that an expiring contract and ongoing talk of interest from has nothing to do with the limited game time he has been seeing at .

According to the Danish playmaker, who continues to run his deal in north London down towards free agency, Spurs have “complete confidence” in him.

That supposed faith is not being reflected in his competitive outings under Mauricio Pochettino.

The 27-year-old, who was once one of the first names on the team sheet, is no longer guaranteed a starting berth and has often had to make do with a place on the bench.

Eriksen admits that he is seeing fewer minutes than he has grown accustomed to across six years in , but believes he remains in contention for every game Spurs take in.

“I feel 100 per cent that Tottenham has complete confidence in me,” he told Danish media outlet BT.

“There is not that big a difference, except that I play a little less this year.

“I don't feel there is a connection between my contract situation and the fact that I haven't played as many matches.”

Many have accused Eriksen of taking his eye off the ball as he mulls over his future, with a noticeable dip having been suffered from the levels of 2018-19 when he recorded 10 goals and 12 assists.

He claims to be doing nothing different, but accepts that there may be areas of improvement for him.

Eriksen added: “I might take a little more chance than certain other positions on the pitch.

“Of course there are mistakes, and the decisions taken must also be carried out correctly. They may have been a little bit missing.

“I've been in the right situations. I just haven't taken the right decisions. It's a bit about the sharpness that is missing. This is something I have to work on myself.”

Eriksen will get the chance to find a spark while away on qualification duty with his country, with the talented midfielder looking forward to taking in another change of scenery.

He added: “The national team is something completely different to a club team. They are two very different things. So the drop I may have got in the club, which is not a big drop, should not matter.

“But at least I have enough confidence in the bank to be able to play some nice football. So that shouldn't hamper me.”