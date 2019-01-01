England's Bronze defeats Hegerberg and Henry for UEFA Women's Player of the Year

The defender beat out her club-mates to win the award for Europe's top player after helping the Lionesses to the World Cup semi-final

defender Lucy Bronze has won the UEFA Women's Player of the Year award, defeating team-mates Ada Hegerberg and Amandine Henry.

All three women enjoyed both domestic and continental success this year, having secured yet another domestic title in the Division 1 Feminine, the club's 13th straight crown in the French top-flight.

Lyon also secured another title, their fourth straight, defeating in the final.

The 27-year-old Bronze, who joined Lyon in 2017 after departing , enjoyed another fine season domestically, while helping England to success at the Women's World Cup.

She scored her only goal of the World Cup in a 3-0 win over Norway in the quarter-finals, and though the Lionesses fell to the United States 2-1 in the semi-finals, Bronze took home the silver ball as the World Cup's second-best player behind Megan Rapinoe.

And Bronze thanked her England team-mates in a video message played after the announcement of her victory.

"I'm ecstatic and super humbled to have won the award up against two fantastic players who I know really well at Lyon: two great girls, great players," Bronze said. "I want to say huge thanks to the Lionesses, the England team. We had a great summer and I don't think I would have won this award if it wasn't for them.

"The same goes for the Lyon team. We had an amazing season, we won the treble. I think any one of those girls could have been up here receiving this award."

Hegerberg, 24, the inaugural women's Ballon d'Or winner, finished second after enjoying another sterling season for Lyon, having scored 20 goals in 20 league games for the champions. She scored seven times in continental competition, including a hat-trick in the Champions League decider, a 4-1 victory for Lyon over Barcelona.

However, unlike Bronze and Henry, Hegerberg did not compete at the 2019 Women's World Cup, having stepped away from the Norway women's national team due to frustration over unequal treatment by the federation.

The Norwegian star was going for her second UEFA Women's Player of the Year award, having won the trophy in 2016.

Henry, meanwhile, scored four goals last season for Lyon en route to the domestic league title, her 11th with the French giants.

She also found the net twice in the Champions League, including once in the semi-finals against , which saw Lyon emerge 3-2 victors on aggregate.

The 29-year-old Henry also scored twice for hosts and quarter-finalists in the World Cup this past summer, including an extra-time winner in the round of 16 against .

But it will be another year of disappointment for Henry, who has been a finalist for the award four times but has yet to come away with the victory, finishing second and third twice each.