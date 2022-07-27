'I don't think I'll score one like that again!' - England star Russo amazed at her Women's Euro 2022 backheel goal

The forward delivered one of the most memorable moments of the tournament on Tuesday night

England star Alessia Russo admits she'll likely never be able to produce a goal quite as daring as the one she scored in the 4-0 victory over Sweden in the Women's Euro 2022 semi-final. Russo converted a backheel flick that nutmegged the goalkeeper to put Tuesday's match away and send Bramall Lane into a frenzy.

It was Russo's fourth goal of the tournament. She also netted twice against Northern Ireland and once against Norway.

The Lionesses are now a step from their first-ever UEFA crown, and they can win it on their home turf at Wembley on Sunday.

What did Russo say about her goal?

"To be honest, I missed the first [shot of the move], we were actually working on cut backs in training the other day," she told reporters.

"Once it fell back to me I thought ‘what’s the quickest route for me to get this ball in the back of the net?’ Because I should have scored in the first place, I just swung a foot at it and luckily it hit the back of the net.

"I think [it was one of my best goals]. Yeah of course, to score in a semi final and progress to the final is a huge highlight of my career. I don’t normally score back heels and I don’t think you’ll see one again, I’ll take it for now."

On whether the audacious attempt summed up her confidence, Russo added: "Yeah, I’m loving it so that helps with confidence. I think when you’re enjoying your football you play your best. Maybe it does show confidence but I’m just loving playing football."

Up next for England

The Lionesses will have the rest of the week to prepare for the final, where they will meet either Germany or France.

England have been to two UEFA finals previously. They lost to Sweden at that stage in 1984 and fell to Germany in 2009.