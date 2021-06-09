England star Rice vows to drink first-ever beer if Three Lions win Euro 2020

The West Ham star said he's never had a pint but would give it a try if the Three Lions emerge victorious at the summer tournament

Declan Rice has promised to drink his first-ever beer if England win Euro 2020.

The West Ham star admitted he wasn't a fan of the beverage but would make an exception were the Three Lions to bring home the trophy.

Rice, 22, is likely to play a key role in England's Euros campaign, which kicks off on Sunday against Croatia.

What was said?

“Do you know what, until this day I have never had a beer and I am 22! That is the truth,” Rice said. “Never had a pint. Don’t drink it.

“Not really [a drinker]. But a pint? No. I know it is off topic but I have never had a beer. People get surprised. I just don’t like the smell of it so I have never gone near it.”

Asked if he will have a beer if England win the Euros, Rice said: “Yes. I will give it a try - but I will probably spit it out!"

Rice also expressed his hope that Prime Minister Boris Johnson would be able to lift remaining lockdown restrictions so England fans could fully experience the tournament.

“If Boris lifts the lockdown and the games are in full flow on the 21 st, the nation will be buzzing, all the songs will be flying at the pubs and obviously we’ll be playing.

“We’ll all definitely feel the positive effects on the nation.”

What's next for England?

England will face Croatia in their Euros opener on Sunday before finishing out group play with matches against Scotland and the Czech Republic.

Gareth Southgate's side will have the benefit of home-field advantage, with all three matches set to take place at Wembley Stadium.

