England's last two fixtures against the USWNT have both ended in defeat, losing 2-0 in the Arnold Clarke Cup in 2020, and a heartbreaking 2-1 defeat in the World Cup semi-finals in 2019.

What have the Lionesses said about facing USWNT?

Head coach Sarina Wiegman was very excited about the prospect of facing such high-class opposition. She said: “It is really exciting to have the chance to play the U.S. at Wembley if we can make sure of qualification for the World Cup.

“It would be the perfect game for our squad to meet another strong team after so many tough games in the Euros. It is good we enjoy the moment we are in after this wonderful summer, but we know we still have to work to do to take the next step forward."

Full-back Lucy Bronze was equally as excited, and even has her eyes set on taking the crown of the U.S. next summer in Australia and New Zealand.

“That will make [my trophy cabinet] full,” she said. “I think we’ve had a winning mindset for a couple of years now. We’ve been pushing that and just needed to match it on the field and we’ve finally done that.

“It’s nice to be able to back up what we’ve been saying, that we’re good enough to win things, good enough to win tournaments and make finals. We’ve finally done that and we want to continue to do that."