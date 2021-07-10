England hit with £26,000 UEFA fine for laser pointer shone at Schmeichel in Euro 2020 semi-final

The incident happened as the Denmark no.1 was preparing to face Harry Kane's extra-time penalty

England have been fined £26,000 by UEFA after a laser pointer was shone at Denmark's Kasper Schmeichel by someone in the crowd during Wednesday's Euro 2020 semi-final.

The laser was shone in the face of the Denmark goalkeeper as he prepared to face Harry Kane's penalty in extra-time.

The fine has also been handed down for the booing Danish national anthem from sections of the England fan base before the game, along with the setting off of fireworks following the 2-1 extra-time win.

What has UEFA said?

In a statement, UEFA said: "The UEFA Control Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) has announced the following decision.

"The CEDB has decided to fine the English Football Association €30,000 for the use of laser pointer, disturbances during the national anthems and setting of fireworks."

What happened against Denmark?

The match officials came together for a chat before the start of extra-time, with referee Danny Makkelie appearing to suggest that a laser was being used in the crowd.

When play resumed with the game level at 1-1, Raheem Sterling was fouled in the area for a penalty.

As Schmeichel stood on his line to face Kane's spot-kick, television cameras captured a light being shone onto his face.

Despite the distraction Schmeichel was able to save the penalty, but Kane converted the rebound to send England through to Sunday's final against Italy.

