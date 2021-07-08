England charged over 'laser pointer' shone at Schmeichel in Euro 2020 semi-final win over Denmark

UEFA is investigating a number of incidents that occurred during the Three Lions' victory at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday

UEFA has confirmed that disciplinary proceedings have been opened against England following their Euro 2020 semi-final win over Denmark, with the use of a "laser pointer" by supporters included on the charge list.

The Three Lions have also seen the booing of the Danish national anthem from sections of their fan base fall under scrutiny, allowing with the setting off of fireworks following a thrilling 2-1 win after extra-time.

Gareth Southgate's side are now readying themselves for a final showdown with Italy at Wembley on Sunday, but are waiting to discover what action, if any, will be taken following their latest outing at the home of English football.

What happened against Denmark?

England fell behind against the Danes, conceding their first goal of the tournament in the process, with Mikkel Damsgaard crashing a free-kick beyond Jordan Pickford on the half-hour mark.

An own goal from Simon Kjaer nine minutes later, following good work by Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka, restored parity and forced the game beyond the 90-minute mark.

The match officials came together for a chat before the start of extra-time, with referee Danny Makkelie appearing to suggest that a laser was being used in the crowd.

Television cameras then captured a light being shone onto the face of Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel as he prepared to face a penalty from Harry Kane.

The Leicester shot-stopper saved that spot-kick, but saw the rebound fall kindly for a prolific Tottenham striker to roll home a winning goal.

Here you can see how the green laser is pointed at Kasper Schmeichel just before the penalty kick pic.twitter.com/6w5s43rjuY — Rasmus Vuori (@rasmusvuori) July 7, 2021

Ex-England striker Stan Collymore was among those to speak out against the actions of a minority when it became clear that a laser pointer was being used at Wembley.

He said on Twitter: "If anyone shone a laser pen at Schmeichel, they want banning for life."

If anyone shone a laser pen at Schmeichel, they want banning for life. — Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) July 7, 2021

What has UEFA said?

European football's governing body is looking into the incident, along with a number of other charges.

A statement from UEFA reads: "Disciplinary proceedings have been opened following the UEFA EURO 2020 semi-final match between England and Denmark (2-1), played on 7 July at Wembley Stadium, London.

"Charges against England:

• Use of laser pointer by its supporters - Article 16(2)(d) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations (DR)

• Disturbance caused by its supporters during the national anthem - Article 16(2)(g) DR

• Lighting of fireworks by its supporters - Article 16(2)(c) DR

"The case will be dealt with by the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) in due course."

