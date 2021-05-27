England called Crystal Palace’s Eze for Euro 2020 before injury nightmare – Townsend

The Anglo-Nigerian suffered an Achilles injury in training last week and could be out of action for six to eight months

Crystal Palace winger Andros Townsend has revealed Eberechi Eze was in England’s provisional squad for Euro 2020 before he suffered an injury.

Eze’s debut season in the Premier League came to an abrupt end last Wednesday when he ruptured his Achilles during a training session before their final game of the season against Liverpool last Sunday.

The Nigerian descent established himself in Roy Hodgson's team this season with a contribution of four goals and six assists in 34 league appearances.

Townsend narrated how the team reacted to Eze’s injury update – a day he described as a sad one.

“It was probably one of the saddest days of my career. At 11am the manager [Hodgson] called us together and told us ‘it is his last season and I’ve decided to step aside’,” Townsend talkSPORT.

“So we were all down in the dumps going into training, then half an hour later, we are ten minutes before the end of the session, it was a light session, Eze has gone to turn and you heard a big pop.

“He fell to the floor. He thought somebody kicked him, we all thought somebody kicked him because it sounded like that, as he’s turned around and realised nobody was around him, the shock started to set in as you know what it is.

“The shock in his face when he ruptured his Achilles, it haunts me when I go to sleep at night thinking about this young player who’s probably my closest mate at the club since he’s joined, we’ve really helped each other, for him to have such a serious injury is really sad.”

The England international further disclosed that Eze received a text from the England FA about his maiden invitation to the Three Lions, before Gareth Southgate released his 33-man provisional squad list on Tuesday.

“As soon as he got in the dressing room and turned on his phone there was a message from England to say he was in the provisional squad,” he said.

“That compounded his misery and a lot of us were in tears. It was a sad day.

“He’s had his surgery now and hopefully he’s on the mend and I know the player he is and character he is, he’s going to come back strong.”