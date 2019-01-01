'End gun violence now!' - Bedoya plea proves you can't keep politics out of sport

The Philadelphia Union star made headlines with his celebration on Sunday, but the two issues are as intertwined as ever in the U.S.

There is a connection between politics and soccer that is almost entirely unique within sport as a whole.

Many of the world's top clubs have been founded on political principles that, to this very day, remain a core piece of their identity.

, for example, represents Spanish royalty while represents Catalonian pride. Clubs like Boca Juniors and have long been associated with the working classes while the bitter rivalry between and has been based on sectarian lines.

In the U.S., the politicisation of sport has long been unpopular. Sports are traditionally seen as an escape from the world around us, a break from the debates and discussions that come with everyday life. This is why athletes are often hit with the common refrain by administrators and fans of "stick to sports".

But that world, one where sports and politics are entirely separate, has increasingly become seen as a fantasy in recent years.

That is despite the fact that politics has often mixed with U.S sport. Baseball played a key role in the civil rights movement, with Jackie Robinson becoming a hero after breaking the color barrier. Boxing legend Muhammad Ali, himself a key member of the civil rights fight, famously refused the draft for the War by proclaiming that “No Viet Cong ever called me n***er”.

The NFL has been embroiled in controversy following Colin Kaepernick's decision to kneel during the American national anthem in protest at the nation’s treatment of black people. NBA players have also frequently been among the most outspoken and politically conscious in U.S Sport.

Major League Soccer now needs to adapt to this world, too, as it has become increasingly clear that the league's players and fans are unwilling to leave politics at home.

Following the recent mass shootings in both El Paso and Dayton, star Alejandro Bedoya made headlines by making a plea to Congress after scoring against .

“Congress, do something now. End gun violence. Let’s go!" the midfielder shouted into the field mic over the weekend.

The plea followed a series of tweets where Bedoya spoke out in favour of gun reform. The issue was a personal one for Bedoya. He had grown up in Weston, FL, and had previously worn a shirt honoring the 17 students that were killed in a 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, which is just 15 minutes from his hometown.