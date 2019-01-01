Emery explains why he left Ozil out of Arsenal squad for West Ham defeat

Unai Emery has suggested that he left Mesut Ozil out of the Arsenal squad to face West Ham due to tactical reasons, claiming that he has trained normally all week.

The suggestion had been that the German playmaker was still suffering with a knee injury and thus hadn't been risked for Saturday's game against Manuel Pellegrini's side.

But Emery did not mention any injury issue when asked to explain why Ozil was left out. He told reporters: "He’s working this week normally. Like I said we win with him and lose with him. Today the decision is to come with these players."

