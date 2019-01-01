Live Scores
West Ham United v Arsenal

Emery explains why he left Ozil out of Arsenal squad for West Ham defeat

Last updated
Comments()
Getty Images

Unai Emery has suggested that he left Mesut Ozil out of the Arsenal squad to face West Ham due to tactical reasons, claiming that he has trained normally all week.

The suggestion had been that the German playmaker was still suffering with a knee injury and thus hadn't been risked for Saturday's game against Manuel Pellegrini's side.

But Emery did not mention any injury issue when asked to explain why Ozil was left out. He told reporters: "He’s working this week normally. Like I said we win with him and lose with him. Today the decision is to come with these players."

Editors' Picks

More to follow...

Next article:
Solskjaer saluted by Man Utd legend for cleaning up Mourinho's mess
Next article:
Monaco sign Vainqueur on loan despite injury
Next article:
Nasri offers Ozil-less Arsenal painful reminder of importance of creativity
Next article:
Fabinho accuses PSG of dirty transfer tactics and has no regrets at snubbing them for Liverpool
Next article:
Solskjaer warns against naivety as Man Utd set out to attack Tottenham
Close