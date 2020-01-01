‘Elneny needed little bit of belief’ – Arsenal manager Arteta reveals conversation with midfielder

The Gunners boss has promised to give the Egypt international a chance to reach the peak of his form at the club

manager Mikel Arteta revealed he had a discussion with Mohamed Elneny to give him confidence and assure him of a place in his team.

The 28-year-old has been with the Emirates Stadium outfit since January 2016 but spent the 2019-20 campaign on loan with .

The midfielder delivered convincing showings for the Turkish Super Lig side but the financial situation of the club prevented them from signing him permanently.

Elneny returned to the Emirates Stadium this summer and has done enough to impress Arteta, playing prominently in their Community Shield victory over .

The midfielder also played a part in the Gunners’ opening Premier League game of the 2020-21 season against on Saturday.

The Spanish tactician has promised to give the international a chance to prove his worth with his side.

“Well I really like Mo and what he brings to the squad in terms of his personality as well,” Arteta told the club website.

“And then at a football level, I think he needed a little bit of belief. He had some doubts about whether we could trust him or not.

“I had a lot of conversations with him. He fully deserves his chance. He trains every day with the best spirit, he wants to learn, and he’s performing really well.

‘My job is to get everybody at his highest level and doing their best. We have some other examples with Mo and Rob [Holding], Ainsley [Maitland-Niles] as well, they are at their best at the moment and that’s going to make it difficult for the rest

‘They have to step up and fight for their places. When they are playing, perform, and when they are not, support their teammates.”

The midfielder will hope to be involved when Arsenal take on in their next Premier League game on September 19.

Elneny has previously played for , Al Mokawloon and Swiss side before he signed for Arsenal.

The midfielder is a key member of the national team and has made 78 appearances for the Pharaohs since his debut in 2011.

Elneny was part of the team that played at the 2019 , which his country hosted, and will be expected to feature prominently in their World Cup and Afcon qualifying campaigns.