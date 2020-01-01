Elneny: Arteta praises midfielder’s character, unsure of his Arsenal future

The Egypt international has returned to the Emirates Stadium after spending time in Turkey with the Black and Whites

manager Mikel Arteta has showered encomium on Mohamed Elneny for his positive character but remains unsure of his future with the club.

The 28-year-old has been with the Gunners since 2016 and had an opportunity to play along with the Spanish tactician at the Emirates Stadium.

The international has so far made 46 Premier League appearances for Arsenal since teaming up with the side from Swiss club .

Elneny spent the 2019-20 season on loan with Turkish Super Lig side and featured 27 times for Sergen Yalcın’s men to help them finish third in the campaign.

Despite having an option to buy the midfielder permanently, the Vodafone Park outfit chose not to activate the option, allowing him to return to the Emirates Stadium.

Elneny made an instant impact on linking up with his parent club, scoring in their pre-season game against MK Dons on Tuesday.

Arteta is impressed with the midfielder and promised to give him the enabling environment to thrive with the club.

"I know Mo really well. I played with him, so I know what he can be and I know his strengths and weaknesses really well,” Arteta said in a press conference.

"He’s a really positive character to have around and he has some really good qualities as well and like anybody else.

“In the moment that he is with us, he will be given all our support and the best possible environment for them to perform as high as they can.

"We don’t know [if he will stay]. The sixth of October is still too far, as I said. It’s pretty unpredictable to know what’s going to happen."

Elneny started his career in his home country with the youth setup before he teamed up with Al Mokawloon in 2008.

The midfielder made 35 appearances and scored two goals for the Egyptian Premier League club before his departure in 2013 to Basel.

Elneny has 78 caps for the Egypt national team and was part of the Pharaohs' squad at the 2019 , which his country hosted.