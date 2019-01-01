Ellyes Skhiri: Tunisia midfielder joins Cologne from Montpellier

The 24-year-old has left France for a new challenge in the German top-flight with the Billy Goats

club Cologne have completed the signing of Ellyes Skhiri from French club .

The international penned a four-year deal which will keep him at the Müngersdorfer Stadion until 2024.

Skhiri started his career at Montpellier as a youth player and rose through the ranks to become a regular in the team.

Article continues below

During his professional stint at the club, he scored 10 goals in 123 Ligue 1 appearances, including the 37 league matches he played last season.

Welcome to the most beautiful city in , Ellyes #Skhiri! 👋



The Tunisian international has joined #effzeh from @MontpellierHSC. The 24-year-old has signed a four-year deal! 🔴⚪ https://t.co/hwV4tTvvaY — 1. FC Cologne (@fckoeln_en) July 29, 2019

The -born midfielder was also a member of the Tunisia squad which competed at the 2019 .

He was a regular fixture in the Carthage Eagles’ campaign in , playing every minute of their matches until their 1-0 loss to in the third/fourth-place playoff.