Elliott tells Liverpool he's '100 per cent' ready for first team after productive Blackburn loan

The talented midfielder is still just 18 years of age, but he believes a regular role can be found in Jurgen Klopp's plans next season

Harvey Elliott is "100 per cent confident" that he can earn a regular role at Liverpool next season, with the talented 18-year-old proving in a loan spell at Blackburn that he is ready to shine for his parent club.

The classy playmaker, who took 26th spot on Goal's 2021 NXGN list, was allowed to leave Anfield in October 2020 as Jurgen Klopp sought to get important minutes into the hottest of prospects.

Elliott has starred during a stint in the Championship, earning an EFL Young Player of the Year nomination, and believes he is now capable of adding to the nine competitive appearances that have already been taken in with Liverpool.

What has been said?

Asked on the Counter Attack Podcast whether he is ready to take that step with the Reds, Elliott said: "Definitely.

"I had a few appearances here and there last season and took this loan with Blackburn, which I personally thought would be the best thing for me.

"I had a chat with Jurgen as well and he said for me to go and express myself, and that the move would be the best thing for my career and for me to get the games and experience. He said he'd support me 100 per cent.

"Next season I am going to go back thinking I can get in the team. I have had this experience and feel ready, and have 50 appearances under my belt, which is a lot for a teenager.

"I feel 100 per cent confident I can go in and challenge. I'm looking forward to the fight and showing to people I am a different player and ready to play when called upon.

"I will need to work hard and train well and if I get my chance, I have to take it."

How has Elliott fared at Blackburn?

Rovers have been unable to piece together a promotion push this season, with consistency as a collective proving elusive at Ewood Park.

Elliott has, however, shown that he is capable of competing on a senior stage week in, week out.

He has taken in 42 appearances across all competitions, with six goals and 12 assists recorded in those outings.

Fierce competition for places remains in place at Liverpool, with Elliott battling with the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane for game time, but Klopp may feel there is a more prominent role for a precocious talent in his plans during the 2021-22 campaign.

