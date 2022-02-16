Elliott makes Champions League history for Liverpool against Inter

Harvey Elliott has made Champions League history with Liverpool after being named in the starting XI for the clash against Inter on Wednesday.

Elliott, 18, has been handed his first appearances in Europe's premier club competition in the match at San Siro.

The winger is making his seventh appearance in all competitions this season in the last-16 showpiece tie.

What record has Elliott broken?

At the age of 18 years and 318 days, Elliott has broken Trent Alexander-Arnold's record as the youngest Liverpool player to start a Champions League match.

Alexander-Arnold's was 18 years and 354 days old when he made his first Champions League start.

He set the record in 2017 when he featured against Spartak Moscow.

How has Elliott performed for Liverpool?

Elliott's role in Jurgen Klopp's side has been diminished this season because of injuries.

After playing eight times in all competitions in 2019-20, he was loaned out to Championship side Blackburn last season.

He played 42 times for Blackburn before his return to Anfield this summer.

He was immediately given a chance in the Reds' senior side at the start of the current campaign, featuring in the first four Premier League matches of the season.

But the winger sustained an ankle problem in September and was ruled out until earlier this month.

He made his return with a goal against Cardiff in the FA Cup, followed days later by a 30-minute display against Leicester in the Premier League.

