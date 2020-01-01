Elliott sets Liverpool targets after seeing ‘dream come true’ with Premier League champions

The 17-year-old was among the goals for the Reds in a friendly date with Blackpool and is looking to see more competitive minutes in 2020-21

Harvey Elliott has laid out his targets for 2020-21 after seeing a “dream come true” by finding the target for – the club he supported as a boy.

At 17 years of age, the highly-rated midfielder is still in the process of growing up.

He has, however, made Premier League history at – becoming the competition’s youngest debutant in May 2019 – and secured a switch to Anfield.

Competitive minutes have been taken in as part of a title-winning squad, while the target was found for the first time in a friendly date with Blackpool on Saturday.

Elliott told the club’s official website of that effort, which came in a 7-2 win: “It was great, to be honest, to score for my boyhood club. It has been a dream ever since I was a little boy.

“Like I said, it’s a dream come true. But I just need to keep going and keep putting in the performances, as we did in the second half. Hopefully, many more opportunities will come.”

Having offered another reminder to Jurgen Klopp of what he is capable of, Elliott is now looking to kick on into 2020-21 and see more senior game time – with there no plans on his part to seek a loan switch which could deliver regular minutes.

The teenager added on his ambition: “I see my main goal is to get in the team, get a few appearances here and there.

“As you can see, it’s a very hard team to get into, there’s a lot of world-class players here.

“But even just the experiences around, training with these guys every day and being around the coaching staff every day, it’s just a dream come true.

“So, any opportunity I get, I’m very grateful for. Hopefully, I can prove to the gaffer that I can live up to the standards.”

Liverpool are due to open the defence of their Premier League title in a home date with Leeds on Saturday.

Elliott will hope to form part of Klopp’s plans for that contest, with the Reds yet to add any more creative or attacking options to their ranks despite regular calls for additions to be made in the current transfer window.