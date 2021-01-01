Ellen White: WSL rivalries between Man City, Chelsea, Arsenal & Man Utd are growing fierce

The England striker discusses coping with competition in the top-flight and when she meets up with her team-mates on international duty

Ellen White is preparing for 's Continental Cup quarter-final clash with and has reflected on how results in the big games initially affect the mood in the camp.

The match sees the winners of the two domestic cups of last season go head-to-head, with City having added established winners Sam Mewis, Rose Lavelle, Lucy Bronze and Alex Greenwood to their squad, as well as promising young talent Chloe Kelly.

The club has also announced the arrival of another World Cup winner, Abby Dahlkemper, while Chelsea have signed Pernille Harder, Melanie Leupolz, Jessie Fleming and Niamh Charles as budgets continue to grow in the division.

And the competition is bigger than ever, with and among those competing for the title, with White explaining how the players need to move past their club rivalries when joining up for international duty.

"Sometimes you arrive with England not wanting to talk to players from the team you just faced through frustration," White told Goal.

"I definitely think there is a big rivalry and Man United vs Man City is a big one and we are excited that is part of the women's game. Man City and Chelsea is always a really tough game and the same with Arsenal.

"You meet up for your national team with people from rival clubs and it is a challenge, but if you want to play for your national team, you have to put those rivalries to bed sometimes."

As well as having a host of new players, City have a new head coach in Gareth Taylor and despite starting the season slowly, he has since helped the club win the FA Cup, with his team having not lost over 90 minutes.

Seven wins in nine games have propelled City back towards the top of the table but winning the cup was the turning point.

"To win one piece of silverware in the will push us to win more," White added. "Collectively, we have players who want to move forward, drive and improve to be successful at Man City.

"It was amazing for us to sign the calibre of player that we have signed with Sam Mewis, Rose Lavelle and Lucy Bronze with Alex Greenwood.

"At Man City, we are very blessed to have a lot of the best players in our squad. But across the league, there are phenomenal players and it is challenging in every game. They are all competitive and it is harder to win but that's what makes it more exciting.

"For me, it drives me to want to be better and improve because you are coming up against some of the world's best players and you have to work even harder to get those goals."

White is known for her goals and breaking records. She is England's joint-top scorer in major international tournaments and recently became just the second player to score 50 WSL goals, after Vivianne Miedema. The milestones are unlikely to stop there, either.

"100?! Not sure about that, it took me long enough to reach 50 so I don't know how long I would have to play for 100," she said.

"I came in the changing rooms and I didn't realise until the girls jumped around and said I reached 50. For me, it feels like an incredible achievement and it will definitely be something that I look back on once I have retired.

"I think my free-kick for Notts County against Arsenal was my favourite [goal], along with my hat-trick for against Arsenal, but I love all my goals no matter how scruffy they are."

Having lost the last league game away at Chelsea, Man City are ready for another chapter of their rivalry with Emma Hayes's side. It is a matchup that keeps White motivated, having already achieved so much in the game at the age of 31.

"We want to continue in cups and win things so yes, it is going to be a great game and it is one we are more than ready for," she said of the clash before talking about her future in the sport.

"As long as I can and able to play at the top level, I will do it as long as I can. I love and I am privileged to do what I do. Of course, you can't be on your heels really as a football career could end at any time so I am being proactive to not get caught off guard.

"I don't want to be a football coach; it is not for me. I don't have the patience! Some people have it and I admire it but it isn't one for me."

