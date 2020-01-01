Elizabeth Addo: Ghana midfielder signs for Apollon Limassol

The 27-year-old has completed a move to the European nation after parting ways Chinese champions Jiangsu Suning.

international Elizabeth Addo has signed a three-month deal to join Cypriot Women's First Division champions Apollon Limassol.

The 27-year-old became a free agent after breaking ties with Chinese Women's champions Jiangsu Suning following her inability to reunite with the Asian side due to the coronavirus.

The Black Queens captain spent her last season with the Chinese side, helping them to three major titles and a runners-up spot in the maiden Asian Women's Club Championship in 2019.

During her spell in , she scored five goals and provided seven assists in 14 league outings and was nominated for the second time for the 2019 African Women's Footballer of the Year award.

She had previously enjoyed spells at American outfit Seattle Reign, 's Kvarnsveden, 's Western Sydney Wanderers, Hungary's Ferencvarosi and 's Spartak Subotica.

Having completed the signing of Addo on a short-term contract, Kim Bjorkegren's side will aim to benefit from the experience the Ghanaian brings as they push to attract more quality players.

Apollon are reigning Cypriot league champions and will represent Cyprus in the 2020 Uefa Women's , which kicks off next month.

She becomes the latest player to join the 10-time Cypriot Women's League champions after recent loan signing of Swedish striker signed Klara Folkesson from Djurgarden earlier this week.

Addo will seek feature in the Champions League for the third time after previously turning out for Serbian giants Spartak Subotica in 2014 and Hungarian side Ferencvaros in 2015.