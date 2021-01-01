Elizabeth Addo: Ghana midfielder joins Portia Boakye at Djurgardens

The 27-year-old has completed her return to the Swedish Damallsvenskan following her teaming up with Pierre Fondin's side

Djurgardens have announced the signing of Ghana international Elizabeth Addo, on a six-month deal, with an option of a one-year extension.

The 27-year-old had joined North Carolina Courage on a one-year deal in January, after parting ways with Apollon Limassol but the American outfit has now confirmed the exit of the Black Queens star.

"Elizabeth Addo was granted her request to mutually terminate her contract so she could pursue an overseas opportunity," NC Courage announced on their club website.

Before initially heading to the United States in 2018, the midfielder enjoyed a spell at Swedish outfit Kvarnsvedens, where she starred by scoring seven goals in 29 appearances.

In a deadline transfer signing, Djurgardens sports director Jean Balawo explained the motive behind the acquisition of the Ghanaian star before the season's opener against Orebro on April 7.

"This will be the last piece of the puzzle for us. We knew quite early on that we would need an extra option in midfield," Balawo told the club website.

"Now we supplement with Elizabeth Addo who will contribute with much leadership, ball skills and drive.

"A player who is good both backwards and forwards, in some clubs she has been used as a forward but in Djurgarden she will mainly be used in all three central positions in midfield, ie. as a 6, 8 or 10.

"Last time she was in Sweden, she was one of the players who produced the most assists and I hope she can continue with that in Djurgarden as well."

Having completed her signing, the Ghanaian admits she is looking forward to uniting with her new teammates on her return to Sweden for the first time since 2017 after the Kvarnsveden spell.

"It feels very good to be able to come to Djurgarden," she stated. "This is not the first time I come to Sweden because I have played for Kvarnsveden before and it is fun to come back.

"Sweden is a nice country with nice people so I am happy to come here again and play for Djurgarden. I am ready to work hard and help us reach as high as possible on the table.

"I know that Djurgarden is a good team and when I played in Kvarnsveden, we met and then it was tough resistance.

"Otherwise, I have not had time to read much about the association yet, but I usually learn quickly."

Ahead of teaming up with compatriot Portia Boakye at Djurgardens, she is excited about the prospect and also her potential contributions to the success of her new team.

"Portia is my teammate in the Ghanaian national team and it will be fun to play with her," she continued.

"We have played many international matches together and know each other very well. I can handle many different positions and play where the coach thinks I should be.

"It can be as a creative force in the offensive, central or on the edge as an outsider, or I drop down on the defensive midfield and help there. Whether it's in a role like 6, 7, 8, 9 or 10 does not matter so much, I thrive everywhere on the pitch."

On how soon she will join Pierre Fondin's side, she is hopeful of moving to Sweden from her current base in the USA.

"Considering the covid situation, there may be delays before I can be in place," she ethused.

"But of course I hope it goes as fast as possible and we aim for me to land next week. I'm really looking forward to getting started, Elizabeth concludes."

Her arrival swells the number of Africans on the books of the Swedish club to three, after compatriot Boakye and South Africa's Linda Molthalo.