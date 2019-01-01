Eliott watches Liverpool pre-season friendly as move from Fulham finalised

The 16-year-old England youth international was present at Prenton Park to watch his future team-mates ease past Tranmere Rovers

wonderkid Harvey Elliott was in attendace for an easy friendly victory for on Thursday as he closes on what would be a dream move to Anfield.

The holders raised few eyebrows at Prenton Park in a dominant 6-0 defeat of Tranmere Rovers to kick off pre-season preparations.

Nathaniel Clyne opened the scoring after just six minutes and Rhian Brewster hit a double to effectively end the game as a contest before half time, before Curtis Jones and Divock Origi further widened the margin in the second half.

Steven Gerrard's cousin Bobby Duncan rounded off the rout with the sixth goal of the evening to mark a perfect start to pre-season for Jurgen Klopp's men.

And in the stands at Prenton Park was Elliott, who Goal can confirm will soon be signing terms on a move to Liverpool.

In May, Elliott became the youngest player in Premier League history when he came on for already relegated Fulham against aged 16 years and 30 days.

While he will not be able to sign professional terms until his 17th birthday in April 2020, he is nevertheless free to pen a youth contract with Liverpool after his deal with Fulham expired.

He is expected to complete his move in the coming days, with Fulham set to receive a significant compensation package for the player.

The signing represents a coup for Liverpool, who had to beat off interest from a host of rival clubs in order to land the teenager.

, , and were all linked with Elliott, whose support of the Reds seems to have been key in his decision.

He certainly comes with the highest of recommendations from his former club.

“He's been a sensation since he joined in training a few months ago,” Fulham captain Tom Cairney said. “He doesn't look out of place and does some bits of magic that everyone says 'wow'.

"His attitude and his belief in himself at such a young age is frightening. He's got a great football brain, an eye for goal and is a very entertaining player.”

Elliott would be Liverpool's second signing of the summer window, after swooping for PEC Zwolle's 17-year-old defender Sepp van de Berg at the end of June.