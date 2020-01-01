El-Arabi scores hat-trick as Olympiacos stretch unbeaten run to 18 games

The Moroccan forward found the back of the net thrice to help the Legend bag a comfortable win on the road

Youssef El-Arabi scored a hat-trick as Olympiacos hammered Lamia 4-0 in a Greek match on Sunday.

The 32-year-old started the party for Pedro Martins' side with his opener in the 40th minute and later grabbed two goals, in the 51st and 81st minutes.

El-Arabi has been outstanding in his debut season in Greece, scoring 13 goals so far in 17 league outings.

Sunday's win stretched Olympiacos' unbeaten start to the season to 18 matches which include 13 wins and five draws.

El-Arabi will be aiming to help the Legend extend their dominance at the summit of the table when they host Brown Ideye's Aris on January 19.