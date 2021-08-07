Ekuban: Genoa seal swoop for Ghana striker from Trabzonspor

The 27-year-old has returned to the country of his birth, making a transfer to the Serie A club

Ghana forward Caleb Ekuban has completed a transfer to Italian Serie A side Genoa, the club has announced.

The striker has put pen to paper on a three-year contract, ending his spell with Turkish outfit Trabzonspor.

The Griffin secured his services in a reported €1.8 million deal.

“The medical visit has been completed, the contract signed, and the documents have been exchanged. Caleb Ekuban is now a new player of the Grifone,” Genoa wrote on their official website .

Ekuban’s departure from Trabzonspor has not been without controversy, amid reports that he forced his way out.

He joined the Super Lig outfit, initially on loan in 2018, after which he signed a permanent deal, which was supposed to keep him in Trabzon until 2022.

“Caleb Ekuban is a player who served Trabzonspor. He has been beneficial to Trabzonspor. His contract will expire in a year, and he left the club because of money. The timing of his transfer is wrong. I said it to Ekuban’s face, Trabzonspor boss Abdullah Avci told the Turkish press on the Ghanaian’s departure.

Last season, the 27-year-old made 32 Super Lig appearances, starting in all of the matches and scoring 10 times.

“To the Trabzonspor fans! I apologise for my silence and for all the speculation and talks about me because of that,” the striker wrote in a goodbye message on social media.

"I never had a bad intention with the club, to the fan base that was and is amazing... You guys (fans) made me feel like home but sometimes when home calls, you [can’t] say no and that’s what happened.

"I just wish to have accomplished what I really fought for in these years, that was to give to these amazing people of the city of Trabzon great and unforgettable memories! I tried a lot.”

Ekuban was born to Ghanaian parents in the Italian town of Villafranca di Verona.

He honed his talent playing at Chievo Verona’s youth team.

"I didn’t win it all but achieved some, with some amazing human beings first of all, before being players, staff and the workers. You never let me down and took care of me.

“With my heart full of joy and my eyes full of tears. I wish you the best of luck for everything. I will keep following because I can’t forget what you gave me…

"I just want you guys to know that I loved this club and the people that supported it! Thank you for everything. In football you never know but for now, it’s goodbye.”

Ekuban, a Ghana international who played at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, could make his Genoa debut in their Coppa Italia fixture on Friday.