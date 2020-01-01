Toko Ekambi blames fatigue for Olympique Lyon defeat

The Cameroon forward scored for the second time in as many Ligue 1 games on Sunday

forward Karl Toko Ekambi feels that Olympique ’s 2-1 defeat to Nice was due to fatigue and is confident that the Kids will bounce back against on Wednesday.

Toko Ekambi was on target in the defeat to Nice on Sunday, grabbing his second goal in as many matches.

After beating Nice 2-1 in the French Cup last Thursday, Lyon then succumbed to defeat, leaving Toko Ekambi blaming fatigue for the result.

“It was a game where there were a lot of game facts. There was a kind of false rhythm. It is also due to the fatigue of the two teams,” Ekambi was quoted as saying by Lequipe.

“We should have studied our opponents anyway and left here with something. We came back in the second half, we had less juice and it showed. We couldn't do things to get back to the score.

“We have a match waiting for us on Wednesday, we’re going to get back on track quickly. It is not the end. We know very well that we cannot win 40 matches out of 40.

“We will have to improve, see what has not been and take three points from Amiens at home [on Wednesday].”

Lyon will now host Amiens who are home to midfielder Bongani Zungu.

Currently sixth on the Ligue 1 table, Lyon are still chasing Uefa qualification.