Ejuke grabs assist, Idowu in action as CSKA Moscow hold Khimki

The Nigeria internationals were on parade for their respective cubs as the Red and Blacks shared the points with Viktor Goncharenko’s men

Chidera Ejuke provided an assist and Brian Idowu featured as played out a 2-2 draw against Khimki in Sunday’s Russian Premier League game.

Ejuke has been delivering dazzling performances with his impressive dribbling skills for Viktor Goncharenko’s men since teaming up with the side in the summer.

The winger was handed his 12th league appearance which afforded him the opportunity to face his compatriot Idowu, who also started for Khimki.

The game started with both clubs aiming for the opening goal but it did not come until the 40th minute when Nikola Vlasic hit the back of the net with his strike.

Ilya Kukharchuk levelled proceedings shortly after the half-time break and Reziuan Mirzov gave Khimki the lead for the first time in the encounter in the 51st minute.

Ilya Shkurin then scored an important equalising goal for CSKA Moscow three minutes later after receiving a sumptuous pass from Ejuke.

The winger struck two shots, made five key passes, had a 100 per cent successful pass rate and made 48 touches on the ball before he was replaced by Fedor Chalov in the 62nd minute.

Idowu also gave a good account of himself in the encounter as he made two tackles, won one aerial contest and made three clearances during his 90 minutes of action.

Ejuke has now made 17 appearances across all competitions for CSKA Moscow, scoring two goals and providing one assist.

Idowu, meanwhile, has featured in 17 games, including 16 in the Russian Premier League since teaming up with the side from in the summer.

The Nigeria internationals will hope to continue their consistent performances for their respective clubs in their next league outings.

CSKA Moscow will take on while Khimki will square off against Tula, on December 10 and 11, respectively.