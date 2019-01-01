Egypt's Sam Morsy delighted after Wigan upset Leeds United

The Latics ended their eight-month poor run with a narrow win against Marcelo Bielsa’s men

Sam Morsy is delighted after Athletic secured a comeback 2-1 away victory over in Friday’s Championship game.

The League One champions have struggled this season since gaining promotion to the English second-tier and last secured a win outside the DW Stadium against in August.

Despite playing most of the game with one man short after Cedric Kipre was shown a straight red card, the Latics clinched their second away win of the season with Gavin Massey’s brace, cancelling out Patrick Bamford’s opener.

Following the impressive display, the international has taken to social media to show his excitement while praising the fans for their support.

“What a win took us a long time to get this, amazing support today and well done everyone,” Morsy tweeted.

The win saw Wigan climb to 20th spot in the log, three places above the relegation zone, having accrued 45 points from 43 games.

Morsy has been a consistent performer for his club this season, featuring in 39 games and will hope to be a part of the squad in the 2019 .

The Pharaohs start their campaign against Zimbabwe on June 21 and face DR Congo in their second Group A game five days later, before they take on in their final Group A game.