Egypt’s Mohamed makes the difference in Galatasaray defeat of Fenerbahce

The Egypt star continued his fine start to life in the Turkish top-flight with another goal that gave Terim's men a crucial win at the Ulker Stadium

Mostafa Mohamed scored the only goal that gave Galatasaray a vital 1-0 victory over rivals Fenerbahce in Saturday’s Intercontinental Derby in the Turkish Super Lig.

The Egypt forward who joined the Lions on a one-and-a-half-year loan deal from Zamalek on Monday, made it to two goals in two matches since his arrival.

On Tuesday, Mohamed heralded his presence in Turkey by sealing Galatasaray’s 3-0 win over reigning league champions Istanbul Basaksehir from the penalty spot and he continued from there at the Ulker Stadium on Saturday.

It was a cagey affair in the Intercontinental Derby until Mohamed broke the deadlock after benefitting from Emre Kilinc's assist in the 54th minute.

The second-half goal powered the Lions to the top of the Super Lig table with a superior goal difference ahead of Fenerbahce, even though they are level on 48 points after 23 matches.

Mohamed played the entire duration while Nigeria duo Henry Onyekuru and Oghenekaro Etebo were also in action for the visitors at the Ulker Stadium.

Fenerbahce, on the other hand, had Tanzania star Mbwana Samatta on parade for 78 minutes but the Aston Villa loanee could not add to his tally of four goals in 16 league appearances for the Yellow Canaries.

They also had Nigerian descent Bright Osayi-Samuel and Senegal striker Papiss Cisse in action in the fixture.

The defeat brought an end to Fenerbahce's 10-game unbeaten run in all competitions while Galatasaray have now won five league matches in a row.

Mohamed will hope to continue his goalscoring run when Galatasaray host Kasimpasa for their next Super Lig fixture on February 14 while Samatta's Fenerbahce host Istanbul Basaksehir in the Turkish Cup on Tuesday before Saturday's league trip to Fatih Karagumruk.