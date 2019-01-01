Egypt vs DR Congo: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Neither side impressed particularly in their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations opener, but the pressure is less on the host nation after they scored a win

’s quest continues against DR Congo in Cairo on Wednesday.

Their campaign got off to a solid but unspectacular start in their opening clash against Zimbabwe, with a single goal from Trezeguet sufficient to claim the win.

Next up at the Cairo International Stadium is DR Congo, who are fighting for their lives in the competition after suffering a surprise 2-0 loss against in matchday one.

Can Mohamed Salah & Co. keep their momentum going?

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

Squads & Team News

Position Egypt squad Goalkeepers A. El Shenawy, M. El Shenawy, Genesh Defenders B. El Mohamady, A. El Mohamady, Gaber, Hegazi, Ashraf, Mansour, Hamdy, Alaa Midfielders Ghazal, Trezeguet, Hamed, Soliman, Elneny, El Said, Emad, Warda Forwards Mohsen, Salah, Ali, Kouka Egypt have doubts over defender Ahmed Hegazi but otherwise have everyone available for their second match of the tournament. There has been some suggestion that Mohamed Salah could play as a striker in this clash. It was a move they considered before but it was felt he was still tired after his exploits with last season. Possible Egypt starting XI: El Shenawy; El Mohamady, Alaa, Hegazi, Ashraf; Hamed, Elneny; Salah, El Said, Trezeguet; Mohsen Position DR Congo squad Goalkeepers Matampi, Mossi, Mandanda Defenders Mpeko, Muzinga, Ungenda, Tisserand, Moke, Masuaku, Luyindama, Shabani Midfielders Akolo, Mulumbu, Mputu, M'Poku, Bope, Maghoma, Mbemba Forwards Bolingi, Bolasie, Meschak, Bakambu, Assombalonga

DR Congo have picked up no fresh selection problems since their opening match, although they are without defender Fabrice N’Sakala, who failed to make the squad for the tournament due to injury.

Possible DR Congo starting XI: Matampi; Issama, Luyindama, Tisserand, Masuaku; Bokadi; Elia, Mbemba, M’Poku, Bolasie; Bakambu

Betting & Match Odds

Egypt are 4/9 favourites to win this match with Bet365. DR Congo are out at 13.2, while the draw is available at 16/5.

Match Preview

Host nation Egypt went a long way to lifting the pressure on their shoulders ahead of the 2019 African Cup of Nations by recording a 1-0 win over Zimbabwe in their opening match, but the nature of their success does leave question marks over Javier Aguirre’s side.

Although they dominated possession in that encounter, they struggled to break their opponents down while star man Mohamed Salah had an uncharacteristically difficult night and was wayward with the chances that came his way.

Back at the Cairo International Stadium, they are determined to give a stronger account of themselves against opposition who are, on paper, stronger.

“Our team was impacted by the pressure of the opening game and we aim to improve our performance against DR Congo,” Ahmed Elmohamady, the Egypt captain, said.

“Playing at home and with our fans must be a motiviation and not be pressuring. We clearly dropped against Zimbabwe in the second half. Aguirre contemplated solutions with the players for this issue and the team will appear with an entirely different face against DR Congo.”

Moreover, he has backed an improved display from Salah.

“He deals very well with pressure,” the man said. “He experienced tougher situations with Liverpool and Egypt and his presence with us is vital due to his abilities and experience. He helps the players on the pitch greatly.”

Indeed, the pressure is on a DR Congo side who were surprise losers to Uganda in their opening match. Although it would be possible to qualify with a third-placed finish in Group A, in order to stand a realistic chance of this, they cannot afford to lose for a second time.

“We will work on not losing against Egypt and come out with at least a point to help us qualify against Zimbabwe in the last game. We’re going to enter the game looking not to lose and try to get a point,” coach Florent Ibenge admitted.

“We will be able to handle Egypt and we have to be able to play under any conditions and temperature isn’t an excuse to losing against Uganda.”

Both sides are seeking to show an improvement, but it is DR Congo who really must raise their game.