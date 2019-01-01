Eduardo Camavinga: Angola teenager named Ligue 1 Player of the Month

The 16-year-old midfielder becomes the youngest player to win the monthly individual award in the French top-flight

midfielder Eduardo Camavinga has been awarded the Player of the Month for August.

Camavinga who made his Ligue 1 debut towards the end of last season, has played every minute of Rennes' league games this season.

He produced a man-of-the-match performance during the Rennais' 2-1 win over PSG at Roazhon Park where he assisted Romain Del Castillo for his match-winning goal on August 18.

The Angolan teenage sensation saw off competition from ' Zinedine Ferhat and 's Baptiste Reynet to become the first Rennes player to win the monthly gong since Ousmane Dembele in 2016.

🏆 @ecama10, élu Joueur du mois d'août 🏆



Félicitations au jeune milieu du @staderennais qui devient ainsi le plus jeune joueur de l’histoire de la @Ligue1Conforama à remporter cette distinction individuelle 😳🚀#TropheesUNFP pic.twitter.com/HDleDjKjQi — UNFP (@UNFP) September 16, 2019

This season, Camavinga has played five Ligue 1 matches for Rennes who sit second in the league table with 10 points behind leaders PSG.

The 16-year-old will be looking to make his Uefa debut when Julien Stephan's team host for their group E opener on Thursday.