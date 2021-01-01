Ebuehi scores first FC Twente goal against Feyenoord

The 25-year-old Nigerian right-back ended his wait for a Tukkers goal in Sunday’s draw against the Club on the Meuse

Tyronne Ebuehi scored his first FC Twente goal in Sunday’s 2-2 draw versus Feyenoord in an Eredivisie encounter.

Since joining the Tukkers on a loan deal from Portuguese top-flight outfit Benfica, the Nigeria international has been a constant figure in Ron Jans’ squad – featuring in all 22 games played so far in the 2020-21 campaign.

Against the Club on the Meuse, he ended his wait for his maiden goal with a first-half effort. In the 14th minute of the fixture, Ebuehi tapped a low cross past goalkeeper Nick Marsman and inside the post.

A minute earlier, Twente, who came into the game on the back of a 2-0 victory at Vitesse last time out, took the lead thanks to a penalty from Danilo after Luciano Narsingh was brought down in the box by Argentine defender Marcos Senesi.

In the 24th minute, the visitors pulled a goal back courtesy of Jens Toornstra, who unleashed a beauty past goalkeeper Joel Drommel after capitalising on a poorly cleared ball by the hosts.

Looking to extend their two-game unbeaten run, Dick Advocaat’s men put up a strong showing in the second-half and deservedly got the equaliser in the 67th minute through a well-taken penalty by Steven Berghuis.

Despite a late attacking surge by Twente, they were unable to get the winner as the game ended on a no winner, no vanquished note.

After putting up an impressive shift, Ebuehi was replaced in the 72nd minute by Dutch defender Nathangelo Markelo, while Ghanaian forward Abass Isah was introduced with three minutes to play for Danilo.

"This was actually a win for FC Twente,” manager Jans told the club website after the game.

“We should have led 4-1 after 60 minutes and then we caused the penalty ourselves. This also happened in a situation that was not dangerous at all.

"We were better than Feyenoord today, that's great, isn't it? I've seen how we want to play football at a lot of times today. We take risks in that, too. We failed ourselves today, because it was a good game for FC Twente."

With this result, Twente occupy the eighth position having accrued 34 points from 23 games, while Feyenoord are fifth with 42 points from one match fewer.