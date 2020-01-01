Kouassi: Genk snap up Celtic and Ivorian midfielder on loan

The 22-year-old Ivorian midfielder has departed Celtic Park temporarily in his quest to reignite his career

have announced the signing of Eboue Kouassi from Scottish Premiership side on loan until the end of the season.

The Belgian club also have an option to make the deal permanent if they are satisfied with the performances from the Ivorian.

Kouassi only featured 22 times since joining the Bhoys three years ago from Russian side Krasnodar, and last played in a competitive game 15 months ago, owing to a knee ligament injury.

In his quest to reignite his career, the 22-year-old midfielder has departed Celtic Park to join the Luminus Arena outfit temporarily.

Kouassi will link up with ’s duo of Stephen Odey and Paul Onuachu as well as ’s Joseph Paintsil.

The Ivorian could make his debut for sixth-placed Genk when they face Gent in a league game on Saturday.