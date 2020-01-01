East Bengal set to sign Eugeneson Lyngdoh and Milan Singh

The two midfielders are all set to join the Kolkata giants for the upcoming season....

Midfielders Eugeneson Lyngdoh and Milan Singh have agreed to join Kolkata giants , Goal can confirm.

Lyngdoh will once again set sail for Kolkata to don the Red and Gold jersey. Previously, he has played for after signing for the reigning (ISL) champions in the 2017-18 season. But the Meghalaya-born player had to spend most of the time on the bench nursing a ruptured the Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) on his left knee.

After terminating the contract with ATK, he rejoined in the previous season. But he could not find his feet with the Blues and played only 72 minutes in the entire campaign.

The 33-year old reached his prime in the 2014-15 season for Bengaluru when he made 33 appearances in all competitions, scoring 9 times and assisting on 16 other occasions. He has won multiple silverware for the club, including the Federation Cup, Durand Cup, and the .

Lyngdoh will look to revive his career with East Bengal after a couple of disappointing seasons.

Milan Singh last plied his trade with FC in the ISL 2019-20 season where he made 13 appearances. The 28-year-old midfielder has previously played for FC, and .

The Kolkata-based outfit has already made a plethora of signings with Harmanpreet Singh, Ricky Shabong, Mohammed Irshad, Novin Gurung and Sehnaj Singh amongst the most prominent ones.