East Bengal seek more time to address charges of non-payment of player dues

The committee likely to grant their request for more time to take meaningful action...

have requested for more time to address the matter of unpaid salary to their Indian players, after the players approached the All Football Federation (AIFF) for redressal, Goal has learnt.

The club informed the AIFF's Player Status Committee that they have already finalised an investor in cement giants Shree Cement Limited and are working to resolve the issue at the earliest.

The committee is set to convene shortly and is likely to afford the club some breathing space in this matter.

It is understood that around 16 players have long term contracts with the club that runs till the end of the 2020-21 season and in some cases, beyond that. Seven of them had already voiced their grievances to the Football Players Association of (FPAI).

The seven had taken a step forward and registered a formal complaint with the Player Status Committee.

They had also terminated their contract unilaterally and are now free agents.

As per FIFA's regulations of status and transfer of players, Article 14.b (Terminating a contract with just cause for outstanding salaries) states that in case a club unlawfully fails to play a player two monthly salaries on the due date, the player will be deemed to have just cause to terminate his contract, provided he gives the club 15 days (or a period specifically mentioned in the contract) notice to fulfill his dues.

In case the player's salary is not on a monthly basis, the pro-rata value corresponding to two months will be considered. Delayed payment of such an amount is enough for the player to terminate the contract and move on to another club, provided he gives the due notice.

It must be noted that after the termination of contract with Quess Corp concluded, all the liabilities fall back to 'East Bengal Club Private Limited', including all contracts and clauses, entered into with a player by 'Quess East Bengal Football Club' (QEBFC). Therefore, the onus is now on East Bengal to honour those contracts.

With Shree Cement coming on board as their new investor, it now remains to be seen whether they choose to clear the pending liabilities.