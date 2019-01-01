East Bengal club executive committee decides to take part in Super Cup and ISL
The East Bengal club will request Quess East Bengal FC (QEBFC) chairman Ajit Isaac to consider the decision to play both the Super Cup and the ISL after their executive
There was no solid ground broken in the meeting called to discuss the modus operandi following a letter from the All India Football Federation (AIFF) addressed to the club asking to clear their stance on participation in both the tournaments.
Quess East Bengal Football Club, under which the football team operates, is a 70-30 joint venture between investors Quess Corp and East Bengal. The former had sided with the union of seven clubs deciding against participating in the current edition of the Super Cup citing ideological difference with the AIFF.
However, last week, club General Secretary Kalyan Majumdar had issued a contrasting statement, wanting the team to play the tournament in Bhubaneshwar.
Executive committee member Debabrata 'Nitu' Sarkar confirmed, "In today's meeting we have unanimously decided to take part in ISL and Super Cup. We will send a letter to our chairman Ajit Isaac to convey our decision so that he can consider."
He continued, "At
The club faction had earlier invited
"It is unfortunate that this difference of opinion is there. That is why we want them to come and conduct a meeting with us. We will wait for 48 hours
These chain of events unfolded after representatives from the ISL and Ajit Isaac had a meeting around a fortnight ago over a possible inclusion for QEBFC from the 2019-20 season onwards.
While the Quess East Bengal FC officials declined to speak to Goal ,