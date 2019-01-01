East Bengal unveil home and away jersey for 2019-20 season

The Kolkata giants have designed their centenary year jersey keeping in mind the design of the oldest traceable jersey of the club…

, who will be celebrating their 100th year in just four days time, launched their new home and away jersey on Saturday at the club tent in Maidan.

The Red and Golds along with their kit sponsor Kaizen Sports conceptualized the new jersey keeping in mind the design of the oldest ever East Bengal home jersey of the club which could be traced. It was worn in the year 1925 or 1926.

Speaking on the new design of the jersey, senior club official and Quess East Bengal FC board member Debabrata Sarkar said, “Our idea was to design the centenary year’s jersey similar to the first-ever jersey of the club. We tried to trace back as much as possible but unfortunately could not find out the jersey that was worn in 1920. So the oldest one we found was roughly in the year 1925 or 1926. This jersey was found at former player Nepal Chakraborty’s museum at his residence.”

Incidentally, Nepal Chakraborty was the first-ever goal scorer of the historic Kolkata Derby in 1925. The arch-rivals met each other for the first time in that year. East Bengal, under the captaincy of Mona Dutta, won the tie 1-0 thanks to Chakraborty’s solitary strike.

East Bengal will officially kick-start their season on August 3 in the Durand Cup where they take on Army Red football team. They are pitted in the Group A of the competition alongside , and Army Red.

The Kolkata giants begin their journey in the Calcutta Football League (CFL) on August 9 against George Telegraph.