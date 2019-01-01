EA Sports announce nominees for FIFA 19 Team of the Year

A total of 55 players will be brought down to 11 for the annual Ultimate Team promotion

EA Sports have revealed the list of players nominated for the annual Team of the Year as part of FIFA 19 Ultimate Team.

For the second year in the row, the Team of The Year will be voted on by a carefully curated list of media, athletes and EA SPORTS FIFA community members to decide an 11-man team from the list of 55 nominees. Each voter has received a custom ballot box and will vote by tagging #TOTYVote on social media.

A final squad will be unveiled on January 7 and will be available in packs for FUT players for a limited time.

The team will consist of three attackers, three midfielders, four defenders and a goalkeeper in a standard 4-3-3 formation.

Headlining the attackers are players such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Mohamed Salah, Harry Kane and Eden Hazard.

The midfield nomnees are led by Ballon d'Or winner Luka Modric, who is joined by other strong contenders in Kevin De Bruyne, N'Golo Kante, Toni Kroos, Casemiro, and Paul Pogba.

Real Madrid stars Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane headline the defensive nominees alongside the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Joshua Kimmich, Marcelo and Kyle Walker, while David de Gea, Alisson, Jan Oblak, Hugo Lloris and Thibaut Courtois are the goalkeeping nominees.

Last season's Team of the Year featured Ronaldo, Messi and Kane in the attack, De Bruyne, Modric and Kante in the midfield, a backline featuring Jordi Alba, Ramos, Leonardo Bonucci and Dani Alves as well as De Gea in goal.

Ballots submitted by those chosen as part of the vote will account for 60% of the final vote while the remaining 40% of the votes will be cast by EA Sports.