Dylan Bronn: Tunisia defender joins Metz from Gent

The Ligue 1 club have confirmed the arrival of the 24-year-old defender on a four-and-a-half-year deal

Tunisia international Dylan Bronn has joined Metz on a permanent deal that will keep him at the club until June 2024.

The France-born centre-back started his career in National Division 2 outfit Cannes and Ligue 2 club Niort before moving to Belgium in 2017.

This season, Bronn struggled to secure first-team action at Gent, playing in five Belgian First Division A games, including two starts.

His signing comes as a reinforcement for Metz who are one of the teams to have conceded the most goals in the French top-flight this season (28 goals).

Bronn represented Tunisia at the 2018 Fifa World Cup in Russia and featured in six games at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

