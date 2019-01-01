Dutch goal-machine Dost could still be sold, admits Sporting coach Keizer

The prolific frontman is said to have turned down offers, but reports claim there is still interest elsewhere in Europe

coach Marcel Keizer is keen to keep hold of Dutch danger-man Bas Dost but understands that retaining the striker on the books may be difficult.

The centre-forward has scored 93 goals in 127 appearances for the Portuguese outfit and has generated interest from a host of clubs during the summer transfer window.

A Record report earlier this week claimed that Championship side made a late move for the 30-year-old, adding that the offer was turned down as the player had no interest in joining the West Midlands club.

The report also stated that further bids from teams based in , , and the Middle East have not been entertained, while Russian side Zenit St Petersburg are said to be preparing to make a move.

Speaking to the press ahead of Sporting's weekend fixture against Braga, head coach Keizer addressed the situation.

“[Dost] trained all week, he's here,” he said. “We have to see what happens. We don't want to lose our players, but the [transfer] window is still open and we have to wait.

“I would prefer if the transfer window was already closed. I need all the players we have, but sometimes that cannot happen. We have to wait and see.”

With the English transfer window now closed, -linked Bruno Fernandes looks set to stay at the Jose Alvalade Stadium and the club may have to let Dost depart to help balance the books, much to the dismay of Keizer.

Freeing up Dost's wages would allow the coach to cut spending, reinvest in the current squad and solve immediate cash problems at the club.

Earlier this week, Corriere dello Sport reported that have shown a keen interest in the frontman, who is reportedly keen to compete in one of Europe's top leagues again before the end of his career.

Still contracted to Sporting until 2021, the Portuguese side are said to value the player, who has 218 goals in 407 appearances at club level, at around the €20 million (£18m/$22m) mark.

Sporting will hope to bounce back from a disappointing 1-1 draw against Maritimo in their first Liga NOS clash of the season when they welcome Braga on Sunday.