Durand Cup 2019: Antonio Vicuna - Mohun Bagan are showing personality and character

The Mohun Bagan coach was unhappy with the pitch despite a good win against ATK...

Antonio Vicuna will be a relieved man after his team returned to winning ways against in their second Durand Cup 2019 encounter on Thursday.

edged past the Kolkata-based (ISL) side to move one step closer to qualifying for the semifinal of the prestigious competition.

It was a much-needed win for the Kolkata giants who were under pressure after an embarrassing three-goal drubbing at the hands of minnows Peerless SC in just their second match of the season.

Speaking about the win, coach Vicuna said, “We are satisfied with the play. The pitch was not up to the mark. We could have scored five or six in the first half. We were better defensively. In the second half also, we created a few chances but again because of the pitch and physical condition, we suffered in the last 20 minutes. The team is showing personality and character.

“We did have problems but we were the better team for around 70 minutes of the match. The defence played well today.”

The Spanish coach was unhappy with the condition of the pitch at the Mohun Bagan ground but refused to cite that as an excuse. “We need to play on a good pitch. But no excuses from our side. Sankar played a good match but more importantly, we won the match.”

Fitness has been a major concern for the Green and Maroons as the players have struggled to complete 90 minutes in all three matches.

Vicuna addressed the issue and agreed that the physical fitness of his players isn’t up to the mark. He said, “Whenever a team loses the problem is always physical. Against Peerless we lost because of tactical problems and not physical problems. This is our third match in six days. The pitch was also heavy. I prefer to see the good things. We won but we need to improve, including our physical aspect.”

Even though the Bagan coach did not want to comment on the refereeing, he mentioned that he was not pleased with Surabuddin Mallick’s sending off at the fag end of the game.

Vicuna said, “I don't talk about referees but I don't concur with the second yellow card. That could have been avoided.”