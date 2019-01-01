Durand Cup 2019: Jaime Santos inspires East Bengal to 2-0 win over Army Red

Jaime Santos Colado and Vidyasagar Singh were on target as East Bengal started their Durand Cup campaign with a win ...

beat Army Red 2-0 in their opening match of Durand Cup on Saturday at the East Bengal ground.

Jaime Santos Colado (84') and Vidyasagar Singh (91') were on target to help East Bengal pick up a win in their season opener.

Alejandro Menendez decided to field two foreigners in the starting lineup. Borja Gomez Perez was deployed in central defence while Jaime Santos Colado played upfront.

Abhijeet Sarkar and Boithang Haokip made their debut. While the Chennaiyin loanee operated on the right flank, Haokip played as a second striker alongside Jaime.

East Bengal dominated proceedings right from the beginning but failed to open the goalmouth. They came close to break the deadlock on several occasions but luck betrayed them.

Jamie Santos curled and brilliant free-kick in the 25th minute which hit the upright and came back. Haokip attempted a shot from the rebound but it was cleared from the goal line.

At the half-hour mark, Haokip received a long ball from Rohlupuia inside box, dribbled past an Army Red defender and attempted a shot at the far post but once again the ball hit the crossbar and went out.

The second half started on a dull note as East Bengal failed to penetrate the attacking third. The visiting side went on a defensive mode right from the beginning.

It was only after Alejandro introduced Pintu Mahata and Kassim Aidara in the game in place of Rohlupuia and Abhijeet, the Red and Golds displayed some flair.

Vidyasagar Singh came in place of Haokip in the 79th minute and the change proved to be vital. The striker found himself one on one with the opposition goalkeeper Muhammad Shanoos and went past him. The custodian in desperation pulled Vidyasagar from behind and gave away a free-kick at the edge of the box. He was also shown a red card in the process.

Jaime Santos found the back of the net from a wonderfully curled free-kick in the 84th minute to draw first blood.

East Bengal doubled their lead in the 91st minute when Vidyasagar tapped in from Samad Ali Mallick's low cross from the right flank.

The Kolkata giants play their second match of Group A on August 6 against at the East Bengal ground.