Drogba and Fadiga enrol for Uefa's executive master programme

The African legends are keen on horning their skills in the management world after success in their playing career

Former forward Didier Drogba and former midfielder Khalilou Fadiga have enrolled for the Uefa's Executive Master for International Players (MIP).

The duo joins former football stars including Andrey Arshavin, Kaka, Julio Cesar and Florent Malouda in taking the course which would equip their professional skills needed for success off the field, in areas like football management and administration.

Uefa's Executive Master for International Players (MIP) is a 20-month course that starts with the first session in Nyon in November and runs through until the summer of 2021.

Several ex-football stars like Eric Abidal, Simon Rolfes, Rai are graduates of the programme and have taken up sporting directors roles at , 's women, and Sao Paulo, respectively.

Drogba, who retired from playing active football in November 2018, revealed former and midfielder Geremi introduced him to the programme that will prepare him for a second career.

"As a player, I could feel the impact that we have on fans and people around the game, but then I stopped playing in November [2018],” Drogba said.

“I had been thinking, ‘How can I keep having the same impact without playing, without using my physique, my legs and my heart?’ The best way was to use my brain and think about how to stay in football and go into administration.

"That is why I am here – to get all the tools and skills needed to improve not only as a person but as an ambitious man who wants to contribute to the development of football.”

The master's programme might come at a good time for the Chelsea legend who disclosed that running for the Ivorian Football Federation presidency might be an interest for him.