'Things are moving' with Mertens talks but Callejon could leave Napoli, Giuntoli says

The club expects to have the Belgian signed up for next season, but the Spaniard's future is unclear

expect Dries Mertens to sign a new contract but Jose Callejon could leave the club, according to sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli.

Mertens has been linked with and as he approaches the final weeks of his deal, but it appears the 33-year-old is set to stay at the San Paolo.

The Belgian star has been with Napoli since joining from in 2013, having gone on to score 121 goals in 309 matches for the side.

He's won two trophies during his time with the club, claiming the in 2013-14 before winning the Italian Super Cup in 2014.

Callejon, also 33, has not yet decided his future and may choose to leave when his contract runs out this year.

The forward is said to be of interest to and , but Giuntoli at least expects him to stay for the rest of the season.

"Things are moving forward with Mertens. There's a will on both sides to continue together," he told Sky Sport. "We hope to formalise the renewal shortly.

"With Callejon, we're waiting. He hasn't decided what he wants to do with his future.

"Both of them have given a lot to Napoli. We're talking, and the climate is calm.

"The Spaniard is an exemplary professional. If he leaves, he'll finish the season with us, anyway."

Giuntoli also hopes to see Gennaro Gattuso commit to a longer-term deal, although he says talks are somewhat on hold after the head coach lost his sister at the age of just 37.

"Rino has brought a lot. The will of the club is to carry on with him," said Giuntoli.

"Unfortunately, he was hit by a very serious loss, and we're all shaken. It's a delicate moment. We'll go on together – I think that's obvious."

Another Napoli player to be linked with a move away is Fabian Ruiz, who has been persistently tipped as a target for , but Giuntoli likewise hopes to see the midfielder commit his long-term future to the club.

"He has a three-year contract and we'll talk next year about a renewal. I think he'll stay with Napoli," he added.