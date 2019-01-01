Draxler told to make Premier League or Serie A switch after 'beautiful mess' at PSG

The Germany international is considered to have flopped in France, with fellow countryman Andreas Brehme urging him to take on a new challenge

Julian Draxler has experienced a “beautiful mess” at , says Andreas Brehme, with the German forward urged to consider a summer move to the Premier League or .

At just 25 years of age, highly-rated winger Draxler still has time on his side when it comes to fulfilling his potential.

He is not considered to have achieved that feat just yet, despite spending two-and-a-half years with champions PSG and earning 49 caps for his country.

“It makes sense to talk about a beautiful mess,” fellow countryman Brehme told Le Parisien on Draxler’s experience in .

“Julian is a talented player, but he has never really exploited his potential. He lacks character to meet expectations at the highest level.

“In Paris, there was the opportunity this season for him to seize his chance and prove his worth during the long periods of unavailability of Neymar and Edinson Cavani, but he was too disappointing, especially in the big matches in the . He could do a lot better.”

Pressed on where Draxler has disappointed the most, World Cup winner Brehme added: “In his finishing.

“Whether in the league or Champions League, he has had many opportunities to score, but lacks composure in the final moment and I feel that has complicated things. He lacks certain simplicity in his game.”

Draxler has made over 100 appearances for PSG and recorded 20 goals, landing a number of major honours along the way.

He does face fierce competition, though, when it comes to attacking berths at Parc des Princes.

With that in mind, and the need to find consistency, Brehme believes another change should be made in 2019.

He feels or could be ideal landing spots for a player who needs to be more of a central figure at this stage of his club career.

Asked if he should stay at PSG, Brehme said of Draxler’s future: “To do what? He cannot win because of formidable competition and if he is still ambitious, it is better to leave.

“He should try to revive his career at a club in England or Italy, like or for example.

“In any case, I do not see him coming back to .”

Draxler is a product of the famed academy system at and also spent time with in his homeland before heading to Paris in January 2017.