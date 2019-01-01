Draxler on shunning Juventus, his PSG future & struggling to communicate with Emery

The Germany international is happy at Parc des Princes and has been reflecting on his career choices

Julian Draxler has explained why joining was a better choice for his career than a move to and also revealed he may extend his contract at .

The international is approaching three years at the Parc des Princes, having previously spent 18 months with Wolfsburg before his transfer to .

Prior to joining Wolfsburg from in 2015, there were also talks over a switch to Juventus, but the attacking midfielder feels the timing was not right to head to the giants.

“At that time, a transfer to Juventus was discussed,” Draxler told Goal and DAZN when reflecting on his move to Wolfsburg.

“The problem was that football is also a business and I do not decide on my own. also include fees and contractual issues. It must all fit and that was unfortunately not the case with Juve.

“Back then, I had already told Schalke that I definitely wanted to go. I had practically said goodbye and I knew I had to leave to progress personally. It was important to me in choosing the club that certain conditions were right.

“The 2016 European Championship was just around the corner. So, I had to move to a club that had a good team and played in the . It was also important to me that it was a club that was in (Germany coach) Jogi Low’s field of vision.

“That was the case with Wolfsburg. Kevin De Bruyne had just moved to for a huge sum, so Wolfsburg had the financial means to pay the transfer fee to Schalke. That’s how I deliberately opted for Wolfsburg.

“Wolfsburg was the bridge to a club where I saw myself [in the future]. Don’t get me wrong, it wasn’t the case that I didn’t care about things in Wolfsburg. I am an athlete, I want to win. I also have to pay respect to the club.

“Nevertheless, it is not bad for me to say publicly that Wolfsburg was not the club I dreamed of as a child. I still stand by that. Wolfsburg wanted to benefit from me and I wanted to benefit from Wolfsburg. The fact that the collaboration was not designed to be for five or six years was clear to everyone. From the start, it was agreed that we would sit down if a suitable offer was there and they wouldn’t block my path.”

The 26-year-old has not always been a regular starter during his time at PSG and was linked with a move to in the summer, but has explained why he decided to stay in the French capital, saying: “Because I was quite satisfied with my playing time in the season before. I have a coach that makes me feel like he wants to have me in this team and appreciates my qualities.

“I feel at home in the club and in the city. Besides, I have a contract until 2021. At some point I have to look where the journey is going. It may well be that I extend at PSG.”

He added: “I am aware that I do not have the role at PSG that I had at Schalke or Wolfsburg. At the same time, I know that I have the quality to play many games and help the team. Of course, I would like to take on even more responsibility and not worry about whether I play every major game of the season or not.

“At the same time, I have to be realistic. To be an undisputed starter at PSG, you must be one of the world’s top five, six, seven players.”

Regarding his relationship with current PSG coach Thomas Tuchel, Draxler acknowledged communication is easier with his fellow German than his predecessor Unai Emery, who is currently under pressure as manager.

"I had no real picture of him because I had never met him before. But I was curious and inquisitive. In interpersonal relationships, opinions, as so often in life, diverge," Draxler said of Tuchel.

"I finally got to know him as a very open, very direct and very correct person. I am very satisfied with our relationship. It is true that sometimes he can be a difficult guy. That's not bad at all.

"He has very high standards. In times when we win several games in a row, there are days when he seems a bit relaxed. Then, for example, there's a Wednesday when everything is still fine, and on Thursday he suddenly yells and says it's not going to happen.



"In any case [it's an advantage to have a German coach]. Under Unai Emery, I realised that playing abroad was different. I consider him a very good coach, but with him the communication was sometimes not that easy. When you talk to Thomas and he clearly tells you in two sentences in German what is good and what is not good, that is certainly an advantage."